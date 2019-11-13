Israel under attack: How will it end?

Tamar Yonah updates from the south and talks to residents and experts about the current round of fighting and its consequences.

Tamar Yonah, a resident of Ashkelon, rose early this morning to a barrage of rockets fired from terrorists from Gaza.

She talks about her personal experiences and speaks to city residents and experts in an attempt to understand the nature of the current fighting round.

What are the Israeli interests? Is it appropriate to have a significant round of fighting so that the effect on terrorism is greater and that peace is maintained over a longer period of time?

Listen to recent analyses of the escalation in the south and its implications.