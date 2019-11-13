Hamas: Policy of targeted eliminations will fail

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh says Israeli "aggression" will make the Palestinian people adhere even more to their rights.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on Tuesday said that the Israeli "aggression" will make the Palestinian people adhere even more to their basic principles, through the fight and through strengthening the alliance between the “resistance” organizations.

In a statement, Haniyeh said that Israel's policy of eliminating terrorists would not change the perception of the Palestinian “resistance” organizations.

Haniyeh added that the elimination of senior Islamic Jihad leader Baha Abu Al Ata is part of Israel's attempts to eliminate the Palestinian problem and a move designed to undermine efforts to bring unity in the Palestinian camp.

The Hamas leader did not address the topic of expanding the military confrontation with Israel in the wake of the escalation over the past two days.