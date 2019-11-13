Trump has fun at the expense of Israeli politics, says he has "an approval rating of 98 percent" in Israel and could be PM there.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday spoke at an event in New York organized by the Orthodox organization America First.

In his remarks, Trump had some fun at the expense of the political stalemate in Israel, where neither Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu nor Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz have been successful in forming a government.

“What kind of a system is it over there?” he quipped. “They are all fighting and fighting. We have different kinds of fights. At least we know who the boss is. They keep having elections and nobody is elected.”

Trump also boasted that he has “an approval rating of 98 percent” in Israel, and joked that “if anything happens here”, a reference to the impeachment inquiry against him, “I’m making a trip over to Israel and I’d be prime minister there very soon.”

The President also spoke about his decision to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

“I gave you, in Jerusalem, the embassy. That was a big deal,” Trump said, adding he was able to move the embassy because he purposefully did not call back Arab leaders who opposed the move.

“Just tell them I’m very busy, I’ll call them back,” he said. “And then I did it, we got it done, it’s done. And then I announced it and then I went into the office, I made about 25 calls… I said, ‘Don’t worry about it, it’s done already, there’s nothing I could do about it.’ It’s much easier. I say, ‘I’m sorry, I wish I could have gotten back to you sooner.”

During the same event, Trump was blessed by Rabbi Yosef Yitzchak Jacobson.