Greenblatt: A hypocritical and political decision

Jason Greenblatt denounces EU court ruling that products from Judea and Samaria must be labeled as "settlement products".

Jason Greenblatt, the former US Representative for International Negotiations on Tuesday denounced the ruling by the European Court of Justice that all EU member states must label products from Judea and Samaria, eastern Jerusalem and the Golan Heights as ones manufactured in an Israeli “settlement”.

“A hypocritical/political decision! So-called ‘settlements’ are actually cities & neighborhoods; nonsense to pretend otherwise. Peace will only come-if at all-via direct negotiations. This decision harms prospects for peace & ultimately hurts Palestinians,” said Greenblatt.

Israel’s foreign ministry said earlier it “strongly rejects” the EU court’s ruling, decrying a "double standard".

The secretary general of the Palestine Liberation Organization, Saeb Erekat, welcomed the ruling.

"We welcome the decision of the European Court of Justice and call upon all European countries to implement what is a legal and political obligation," said Erekat.

"Our demand is not only for the correct labelling reflecting the certificate of origin of products coming from illegal colonial settlements, but for the banning of those products from international markets."