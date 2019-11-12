US condemns attacks by Iran-sponsored Islamic Jihad

U.S. State Department Spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus told i24NEWS that the United States stands in solidarity with Israel and condemns attacks by the Iran-sponsored Islamic Jihad.

"My prayers are with everyone in Israel today," Ortagus said, "I want to make it clear that we completely condemn these attacks. We stand in solidarity with Israel and their citizens for these attacks against them today. It's hard to believe that we have children in Israeli schools today who are learning about bomb shelters, who are worried about what's going to happen to them.

"This kind of terrorism, coming from Palestinian Islamic Jihad, which is of course funded and supported by Iran, we see attacks on Israelis today and here from the State Department we want all Israelis to know that we stand with you in solidarity, we condemn these attacks and we condemn of course the Iranian regime which is ultimately the funder and facilitator of Palestinian Islamic Jihad."