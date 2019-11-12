תיעוד: הרקטה פגעה מול הרכב
Watch: Rocket hits directly across from car
Woman on way to Ashdod couldn't believe what she saw at Shtulim Intersection: Car camera captures moment of impact.
Rocket lands in front of car
Channel 13 News
