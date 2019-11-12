Where will school be cancelled tomorrow?

Hundreds of thousands of students expected to stay home tomorrow. Apart from authorities in south, Gush Dan area decided to cancel school.

According to IDF Home Front Command instructions, there will be no school tomorrow (Wednesday) in all schools and kindergartens in the Gaza area, West Lachish, West Negev, Central Negev, and the Southern lowlands (Shfela).

Educational institutions will also remain closed in the communities of Gush Dan, Yarkon, and the Shfela.

In Gaza, West Lachish, West Negev, Central Negev, and Southern Shfela, gatherings and events may be held for up to 100 people in closed areas. Residents are prohibited from leaving home for non-essential work.

In the Dan, Yarkon and Shfela areas, congregations and gatherings may take place for up to 300 people in closed areas.

In these areas one may leave one's home for non-essential workplaces, "provided there is a standard protected space that can be reached in time".