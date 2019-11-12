Left vs. Knesset Speaker Edelstein

The extreme Left did not view with favor criticism today by Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein over Knesset members from the Joint Arab List.

Today List members sent media messages strongly attacking the elimination of senior Islamic Jihad al-Ata, as the lives of about one million Israeli civilians were disrupted by rocket fire from Gaza toward Israel's south and Gush Dan.

At a Knesset meeting with senior officials from the Council for a Secure America (CSA), Edelstein said, "The only voices that did not support the IDF operation and security forces came from the Joint Arab List. The members of the List were the only ones to make political statements claiming the elimination was a political decision.

"These statements make it even more clear how irresponsible all this discourse is about establishing a government with the support of the Joint Arab List. Obviously, this is not an argument against the ethnicity of one Knesset Member or another. This is a basic approach to the security of Israeli citizens. Jews, Arabs, Druze and Circassians. Missiles from Gaza don't notice the difference," the Speaker added.

The Left did not remain indifferent to criticism and set out to defend the Arab Knesset members. In response to Edelstein, Uri Zaki, partner of Knesset Member Tamar Zandberg ("Democratic Union"), tweeted: "You have corrupted and you continue to lead astray the post of Knesset Speaker. I hope these are your last days are on this important seat, and that your replacement will know how to repair the damage you are doing to the Knesset."

The Right attacked Zaki for his words with one sarcastically answering: "Totally respectable discourse." Other surfers attacked Zaki even more strongly.