IDF forces mobilize around Gaza

Hundreds of IDF reservists have been called up in response to the rocket fire from Gaza Tuesday.

Convoys of tanks have made their way to the Gaza Brigade.

IAF fighters and Israeli tanks have attacked numerous targets belonging to Islamic Jihad in response to the terrorist organization's firing over over 190 rockets at Israel.

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett has declared a special emergency situation in the home front in localities within the range of 0-80 km (0-50 miles) from the Gaza Strip.

The declaration is valid for 48 hours, unless canceled by the government or the defense minister. The minister can extend the validity of the declaration with the approval of the government by telephone referendum between the ministers.