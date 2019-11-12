39 treated for injuries from rocket attacks

Magen David Adom (MDA) EMTs and Paramedics have treated 39 people, all of whom we're lightly wounded. Amongst the wounded were 2 men ages 30 and 55 who were injured by shrapnel in the Beer Tuvia Regional Council, another 20 who were injured on their way to the shelters and 17 with stress symptoms.

In addition, at 8:04 AM while sirens were blaring in Central Israel, a call was received at MDA's 101 Emergency Call Center for an 8 year old girl who collapsed in Holon. MDA EMTs and Paramedics who were called to the scene provided lifesaving treatment including CPR until her pulse returned. The girl was evacuated in severe and stable condition to Wolfson Medical Center. *MDA Paramedic Andrei Yermiov recalls: "Upon arriving, we found an 8 year old girl in the stairwell, unresponsive, not breathing and without a pulse. We were told that while running to the shelter she lost consciousness. We provided lifesaving treatment including advanced CPR which included chest compressions, ventilations, electrical shocks, and medications until her pulse returned. We then stabilized her and evacuated her to the hospital in severe yet stable condition, sedated and on a ventilator".

Among those injured on the way to the shelter was a young woman who was woken by the siren. While running to the shelter she slipped and fell. Passersby called MDA's 101 Emergency Call Center. *MDA Paramedic Adi Hamo recalls:* "the young woman suffered injuries to her back and pelvis as the result of the fall. She was fully conscious and after medical examinations performed at the scene, was evacuated to the hospital."

MDA teams remain on high alert and are in continuous contact with security forces. *As part of MDA's preperations, 30 ambulances were placed in service from the emergency storage to reinforce teams in the Southern and Central Regions of the country.*

The MDA calls on the public to obey the Home Front Command's life saving guidelines. For any and all medical emergencies call MDA's 101 Emergency Call Center or via the "MyMDA" application which allows the user to alert MDA at the touch of a button and automatically transmits their location.

*MDA Director General Eli Bin stated: "MDA is prepared throughout the country for all possible scenarios. As part of our preparedness, we have moved 30 ambulances from emergency storage to the field to assist in the Southern and Central Regions. I urge every resident of the State of Israel to follow the Home Front Command's instructions and the public can help us save lives. For any and all medical emergencies call MDA's 101 Emergency Call Center or via the "MyMDA" application which allows the user to alert MDA at the touch of a button and automatically transmits their location."