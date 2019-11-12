Israel rejects EU ruling on 'settlement' products

Israel accuses EU court of 'double standards' by mandating labeling products from Jewish communities and nowhere else.

View from Tekoa in northern Judean desert
View from Tekoa in northern Judean desert
Israel "strongly rejects" a ruling Tuesday by the EU's top court that goods from Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria must be labelled as such, its foreign ministry said, decrying a "double standard".

"The ruling's entire objective is to single out and apply a double standard against Israel," it said in a statement.

"There are over 200 ongoing territorial disputes across the world, yet the (European Court of Justice) has not rendered a single ruling related to the labeling of products originating from these territories."

