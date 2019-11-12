Israel rejects EU ruling on 'settlement' products

Israel accuses EU court of 'double standards' by mandating labeling products from Jewish communities and nowhere else.

Israel "strongly rejects" a ruling Tuesday by the EU's top court that goods from Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria must be labelled as such, its foreign ministry said, decrying a "double standard".

"The ruling's entire objective is to single out and apply a double standard against Israel," it said in a statement.

"There are over 200 ongoing territorial disputes across the world, yet the (European Court of Justice) has not rendered a single ruling related to the labeling of products originating from these territories."