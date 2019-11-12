IDF tanks attack Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza

Israeli response to firing of dozens of rockets from Gaza continues.

Israeli tanks attacked three Islamic Jihad military posts in the Gaza Strip Tuesday afternoon.

An IDF spokesperson stated: "A short while ago, IDF tanks targeted three PIJ military posts in the Gaza Strip."

The Israeli Air Force has also bombed numerous Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza in response to the firing of dozens of rockets by the terrorist organization.

"IDF fighter jets and aircraft recently struck a number of PIJ terror targets in the Gaza Strip. Among the sites struck were a training compound and underground weapons manufacturing and storage sites," the IDF announced Tuesday in a statement.



"The IDF views the continued rocket fire from the Gaza Strip at Israel and its civilians severely and is prepared to continue defending Israeli civilians, and to operate as necessary."

Earlier, the IDF claimed that two terrorists linked to the launching of rockets at Israel had been eliminated in a strike.

Arab media outlets claimed Israeli forces also struck other terror targets inside Gaza, including Hamas’ internal security headquarters in Gaza City.