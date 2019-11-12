Holed up in command bunker, Bennett takes position as DM

New defense minister met with Chief of Staff, head of Shin Bet, receiving updates on operation to eliminate senior Islamic Jihad terrorist.

Naftali Bennett (New Right) began at 11:00 this morning, Tuesday, to officially serve as Israel's defense minister.

Bennett met last night with Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Aviv Kochavi, and with Chief of the Shin Bet, Nadav Argman, and received reviews and updates on the planned operation to eliminate the senior Islamic Jihad terrorist.

Minister Bennett is in full coordination and cooperation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Bennett has been the command bunker in the Kirya known as "the pit" since the early hours of the morning, holding consultations and situational assessments, and in the meantime has also met with Prime Minister Netanyahu and senior security officials.

Following the cabinet meeting, the minister is continuing to hold non-stop discussions in the pit.