Protecting first responders on the Gaza border

The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (IFCJ, or Keren L'Yedidut) has launched an operation to distribute hundreds of protective vests to emergency response units operating in the Gaza border area as well as to rescue and civilian-assistance agencies in the southern region.
The undertaking on the part of The Fellowship was prepared in accordance with a program that was arranged in advance and in coordination with the IDF's Home Front Command and the heads of authorities in relevant areas. It was tailored to meet the specific needs that were defined by the respective security officer in each locality.
The Fellowship has said that if necessary, the operation will be expanded in coordination with the heads of local authorities and the Home Front Command.