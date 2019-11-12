EU: Gaza rocket attacks are unacceptable

The European Union ambassador to Israel, Emanuele Giaufret, condemned the barrage of rocket fire on Israel from the Gaza Strip Tuesday morning, and called for a rapid “de-escalation” between Israel and the Hamas-ruled coastal enclave.

“Extremely concerned about evolving security situation, with multiple rockets launched this morning. A rapid de-escalation is needed, indiscriminate rocket fire is unacceptable. Need to protect all civilians,” tweeted Giaufret.

Terrorists operating out of the Gaza Strip fired dozens of rockets at Israel beginning at about 6:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, after Israel eliminated a senior Islamic Jihad terrorist in Gaza City.

More than 50 rockets were fired at Israel Tuesday morning, while Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system fired approximately 20 missiles at incoming rockets.

Three Israelis were reported injured as a result of the rocket attacks, including two suffering from shock, and a third injured while running to a bomb shelter.

A home in southern Israel was struck by a rocket, which scored a direct hit on the building.

Sirens were heard as far north as Tel Aviv, where Iron Dome interceptor missiles were spotted overhead.