Samaria ready to absorb thousands from southern, central Israel

Samaria Council Head tells Home Front Commander that communities are preparing for absorption of thousands of residents if needed.

Samaria Regional Council Chairman Yossi Dagan this morning, Tuesday, updated Home Front Command Major General Tamir Yedai that the Samaria Regional Council, together with communities, are preparing for the absorption of thousands of citizens from the southern region, Shfela and the Center if needed.

In previous clashes in the South, Samaria has hosted families from Sderot and the regional councils near the Gaza Strip.

"The program encompasses the data on hospitality in Samaria and relies on the basic advantages that Samaria offers," explains Dagan. "The first advantage is the dispersion of the population in Samaria compared to the population density in cities of the Shfela - the main risk factor in rocket fire."

"The most significant advantage is the proximity of Samarian communities to most areas of the country - from Afula in the north through the Sharon area and the Gush Dan area to south of Ben Gurion Airport - a 20-minute proximity to the population concentrations, which allows daily travel to workplaces across the country in case of evacuation due to long-term emergency." .

Another consideration is the presence of Arab villages in the area: "In addition to the advantages mentioned, the plan also relies on the presence of Arab villages in the Samaria area, which reduces the risk of rocket fire on the area."

Following developments with Gaza, Dagan directed the relevant councils to refresh the data and prepare for the absorption of evacuees as needed.

The absorption of evacuees in Samaria was previously practiced with the Home Front Command. Samaria can absorb up to half a million people in all circles.