2 terrorists killed as IDF retaliates after Gaza rocket attacks

Terrorists in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip fired approximately 50 rockets at Israel Tuesday morning, following the elimination of a senior Islamic Jihad terrorist in Gaza.

As of 9:10 a.m. (Israel time), some 50 rocket launches were reported, while Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system fired approximately 20 missiles at incoming rockets.

Three Israelis were reported injured as a result of the rocket attacks, including two suffering from shock, and a third injured while running to a bomb shelter.

A home in southern Israel was struck by a rocket, which scored a direct hit on the building.

Sirens were sounded in southern Israel and central Israel, including in the city of Tel Aviv.

In response to the rocket attacks, Israeli forces struck terrorist targets in the northern Gaza Strip.

According to Arab media outlets, the Israeli retaliatory attacks targeted Hamas’ internal security headquarters in Gaza City.

An IDF spokesperson said Israeli aircraft had opened fire on a group of Islamic Jihad terrorists preparing to fire a rocket. Two terrorists were killed in the strike.

The rocket fire began at roughly 6:00 a.m. Tuesday, following an Israeli airstrike on the home of Baha Abu al-Ata in Gaza City.

Al-Ata, who led Islamic Jihad’s Al Quds Brigades’ Gaza branch, and his wife were both killed in the attack.

In a separate airstrike targeting a building in Damascus two people were killed, including the son of another Islamic Jihad senior official.

Islamic Jihad reported that the terrorist, Akram al-Ajouri, survived the attack.

"The home of a member of the political bureau of the Islamic Jihad movement in Palestine, Akram al-Ajouri, was also targeted in Damascus, killing one of his sons," Islamic Jihad said.