Trump: We have our eyes on ISIS' number three

Trump says the new leader of ISIS is being pursued by the US just like its former leader.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that the new leader of the Islamic State (ISIS) terror group is being pursued by the US just as the group’s former leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

“Just a few weeks ago, American special forces raided the ISIS compound and brought the world’s number one terrorist leader to justice,” Trump said at the New York City Veterans Day Parade.

“Thanks to American warriors, al-Baghdadi is dead, his second in charge is dead, we have our eyes on number three,” he added.

“His reign of terror is over, and we have our enemies running very, very scared. Those who threaten our people don’t stand a chance against the righteous might of the American military,” stated Trump.

Baghdadi was eliminated in late October in a US operation in Syria after years of conflicting reports about his fate.

ISIS subsequently named Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi as the jihadist group’s new leader.

Trump later made clear that the United States knows exactly who the new leader of ISIS is.