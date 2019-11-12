Former Jordanian FM: Reexamine the peace treaty

Marwan Muasher, former Jordanian Foreign Minister who served as the kingdom’s first Ambassador to Israel, said in a televised interview last week that now that the two-state solution is off the table, Jordan must reexamine its peace accord with Israel, claiming Israel is acting against Jordan's interests.

In an interview with the Jordanian Al-Mamlaka TV which aired on Thursday and which was translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), Muasher added that in light of the crisis in Syria, where six million Syrians left their country in six months, it can no longer be claimed that the expulsion of the Palestinian Arabs from Judea and Samaria to Jordan is inconceivable.

Muasher also that he is “still haunted” by his time as ambassador to Israel and that he has not engaged in any normalization with Israel or visited it in the 23 years since he left his post.

The comments come as Israel and Jordan mark 25 years since the signing of the peace treaty between the two countries.

Jordan is one of only two Arab countries, along with Egypt, to have a peace deal with Israel. However, the country’s parliament, which is made up mostly of Islamists, remains anti-Israel and its members have more than once called to annul the peace treaty.

In 2017, the Jordanian parliament approved a proposal to establish a committee to reevaluate all formal ties with Israel, including the peace agreement.

In March, a group of Jordanian lawmakers called for the expulsion of the Israeli ambassador from the kingdom in response to what they termed "ongoing Israel aggression" at holy sites in Jerusalem.

In August, Jordan's parliament recommended the country expel Israel's ambassador, recall the Jordanian ambassador to Israel, and re-examine the peace agreement between the two countries.