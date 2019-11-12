Haredi MK: There won't be a government in the near future

MK Uri Maklev pessimistic about unity government being formed so long as Gantz has the mandate to form a government.

MK Uri Maklev (United Torah Judaism) said on Monday that until Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz does not return the mandate to form a government to the president, there is no chance of a breakthrough in the contacts to form a unity government.

"Nothing will happen in the next nine days and no unity government will emerge. If there is a development it will only be in about 21 days and then there will be pressure on us to compromise. We are preparing for this," Maklev told the haredi radio station Kol Barama.

The haredi MK attacked Yisrael Beytenu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman, saying, "He calls Arabs terrorists but is willing to give them power. The Arabs will not support any government if they do not receive their wishes and Liberman will be the one who gives them what they want."

Maklev’s comments came as the political stalemate continues. Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu earlier on Monday warned against the possibility that Gantz would form a minority government supported by the predominantly Arab Joint List party.

"They say that a left-wing minority government should be formed even with the support of Arab parties that support terrorism and do not support the state. There is one government that must establish and this is a broad national unity government. And there is another government that should not be formed - a minority government that supports and depends on the Arab parties. A government that depends on the Arab parties is a danger to Israel's security," Netanyahu stated.

Meanwhile Liberman, who continues to be the balance of power in the formation of a government, called on Netanyahu and Gantz to “get over all their personal and foreign considerations and form a unity government.”

"Netanyahu and Gantz, together you have 65 Knesset seats. You don't need anyone. Create a government and if there is an argument - toss a coin," he added.

"If you don't want us in the coalition, I promise you that we'll vote in favor of a unity government, even without being part of it. You'll get eight extra hands, without paying anything.”