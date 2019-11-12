Deri's promise to Gantz

Shas chairman, Minister Aryeh Deri, is continuing his attempts to achieve a compromise between Blue and White and the Likud that would allow the establishment of a unity government.

In this context, political sources claimed on Monday evening that Deri promised Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz that his party would immediately resign from a unity government if Prime Minister Netanyahu does not honor the rotation agreement and vacate his seat.

The chairman of United Torah Judaism, Deputy Minister Yaakov Litzman, also delivered similar messages to members of Blue and White.

The haredi parties are trying to exert pressure on Gantz to compromise and agree on the establishment of a unity government. For the time being, Gantz's side is considering the proposal but has not yet responded to it.

In addition, the Blue and White party has not yet set a position on the presidential outline which states that Netanyahu will be the first to serve as prime minister and will enter a state of incapacitation should he be indicted.

Senior officials in Blue and White, headed by Yair Lapid, repeatedly say that Netanyahu is unreliable and therefore it is impossible to sign an agreement in this spirit with him.