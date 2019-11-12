Jimmy Carter to undergo procedure to relieve pressure on brain

95-year-old former President admitted to Georgia hospital ahead of procedure to relieve pressure on his brain caused by bleeding from falls.

Former US President Jimmy Carter was admitted to a Georgia hospital on Monday night and is scheduled to undergo a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain caused by bleeding from recent falls, The Carter Center said in a statement quoted by NBC News.

The procedure is set for Tuesday morning at Emory University Hospital.

“President Carter is resting comfortably, and his wife, Rosalynn, is with him,” The Carter Center statement said.

Carter turned 95 in October, becoming the first US president to reach that milestone.

Later that month he was hospitalized after falling in his home and suffering a minor pelvic fracture.

Two years ago, he was rushed to a hospital after he became severely dehydrated at a worksite for Habitat for Humanity in Winnipeg, Canada.

In August 2015, Carter underwent surgery to remove a “small mass” on his liver. 17 days later, however, Carter revealed that he had been diagnosed with melanoma, which had metastasized to his brain, and that he was undergoing treatment.

In December 2015, Carter stated that no evidence of cancerous tumors had been found following his treatment.