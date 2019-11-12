Blogger apologizes for photo of rubber duck at Auschwitz

Travel blogger comes under fire after posting a photo on his Instagram account of a rubber duck on the iconic tracks outside Auschwitz.

A travel blogger has apologized after posting a photo on his Instagram account of a rubber duck on the iconic tracks outside of the Auschwitz concentration camp, JTA reported on Monday.

The blogger, who goes by the Instagram handle @atuk.apil and writes in Spanish, has taken photos of the rubber duck in front of other sites, including Buckingham Palace, the Colosseum, Red Square, and Mount Vesuvius. The account has around 3,400 followers.

The image of the death camp in Poland has since been taken down.

The Auschwitz photo was posted on Wednesday and reported by Fox News over the weekend.

The Auschwitz Memorial had called the blogger out in a tweet.

“What if someone who travels with a rubber duck & uses it as an artistic Instagram convention arrives at the Auschwitz Museum?” it wrote.

“Is the rubber duck in front of the Gate of Death disrespectful - even unintentionally? Or is it a side effect of the visual world we should accept/ignore?” it added.

On Thursday, the memorial shared an apology it said came from the blogger.

“We kept the author informed about this discussion. The image has already been removed. The apology followed,” it wrote.

Auschwitz has faced multiple attempts of theft and vandalism in recent years.

Earlier this year, an American visitor to the former death camp was charged with attempted theft of an item of cultural importance after he tried to steal a metal part of the historic rail tracks where prisoners were unloaded.

Last July, two Hungarian tourists admitted to trying to steal bricks from the ruins of a crematorium at the site of the former Nazi death camp.

In the most dramatic theft, the "Arbeit Macht Frei" sign was stolen from the former death camp's historic gate in 2009. It was found days later, cut into pieces. The Poles who stole it and the Swedish man who instigated them were sentenced to prison, and the sign was later restored.

In 2016, the Auschwitz Museum had to ask the makers of the popular Pokemon Go reality game to block players at the former Nazi death camp out of respect for the dead.