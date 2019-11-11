Unity government: Will Netanyahu resign after year?

Likud proposes new outline according to which after year when he will be PM, Netanyahu will vacate place. Blue and White has yet to respond.

The Likud has proposed a new outline for a unity government according to which Binyamin Netanyahu will serve as Prime Minister for one year, at the end of which he will resign and Gantz will become Prime Minister.

According to the outline, legislative amendments will be made to ensure Netanyahu and Gantz's status throughout the period.

Blue and White did not respond to the proposal.

Meanwhile, during the day, the parties continued to snipe at each other. Netanyahu warned in the afternoon of Benny Gantz's intention to form a minority government that would be supported from the outside by the Joint Arab List.

"They say a Left-wing minority government should be formed even with the support of Arab parties that support terror and don't support the country," Netanyahu said at the Education Conference of Makor Rishon and Bnei Akiva Yeshivas at Binyanei Hauma in Jerusalem.

"There is one government that must be formed and this is a broad national unity government. And there is another government that should not be formed - a minority government that supports and depends on the Arab parties. A government that depends on the Arab parties is a danger to Israel's security," Netanyahu stated.

He says such a government should not be established, even for a limited time. "Don't tell me it'll be a three-month transition government. This government shouldn't even operate one day."

Netanyahu turned to Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz. "Benny, you were Chief of Staff in Operation Protective Edge. We ran this operation together. We sent fighters to battle. Do you remember what Ahmed Tibi did during Operation Protective Edge? Ahmed Tibi read from the Knesset plenum the names of terrorists who were killed in Gaza. He said the IDF was committing war crimes. During the operation, the Ra'am Ta'al faction from the Joint Arab List demanded they launch an investigation against me and against Chief of Staff Benny Gantz. In a letter to the Attorney General they wrote an investigation was required 'for the commission of war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip during Operation Protective Edge.' The election propaganda video of the Joint Arab List says 'Gantz, your hands are soaked in the blood of Gaza children'.

"I ask you, Benny Gantz: With these people you want to form a government? A government that depends on Ahmed Tibi and Ayman Odeh? This is a direct slap in the face of IDF soldiers, the fighters you and I sent to battle. It's just unbelievable," Netanyahu added.

"Come off this crazy idea - to establish a Left-wing minority government that depends on Ahmed Tibi and Ayman Odeh and members of the Joint Arab List who support terror and don't recognize the right of the State of Israel at all."

The Prime Minister also referred to conduct by Yisrael Beyteinu Chairman Avigdor Liberman. "Stop these disqualifications already. One has to say that to Avigdor Lieberman, who maneuvers with such difficulty how to explain that he's going to justify establishing this government that depends on what he himself called a 'fifth column, people who don't deserve to be in the Knesset but in Ramallah.' That's how he defined them. He maneuvers with all kinds of ultimatums and what is the ultimatum we're supposed to accept, and that Benny Gantz is supposed to accept? Disqualify people who wear black kippahs and knitted kippahs, but go together to a government that depends on those Knesset Members who are haters of Israel. It's just unbelievable."

The Blue and White faction did respond to Netanyahu's words, saying in a statement, "Netanyahu, we don't need you for a lesson in patriotism and the love of the people and the country. Israeli citizens won't forgive you if you drag us into another expensive and unnecessary election because of your legal situation."

One of the Blue and White heads, MK Yair Lapid, added, "Do you really want to talk about 'slap in the face to IDF soldiers?' IDF soldiers got so many slaps in the face from you that you lost the right to speak on their behalf."