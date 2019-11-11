MK Stern vs IDF Chief Rabbi

MK Elazar Stern (Blue and White) submitted a new bill seeking to remove the Chief Rabbi of the IDF and his deputy from the assembly that elects the Chief Rabbis of Israel.

The explanation of the law states that the Chief Rabbis of Israel are elected by the electoral assembly consisting of public representatives and rabbinical representatives. The bill seeks to repeal the clause stating that the rabbi and his deputy will be part of the rabbis' present.

"As no non-elected public official is allowed to take part in elections, it is not appropriate for IDF officers to be involved in the election of Chief Rabbis, elections that essentially revolve around political issues. Accordingly, it is proposed to remove the rabbi and his deputy from the rabbis 'representatives in the electoral assembly,' MK Stern wrote.

The same bill was introduced by MK Stern in the 20th Knesset, but it did not advance further in the legislation.