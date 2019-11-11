Nasrallah: Iran has won, US threat removed

Hezbollah leader says US army made of 'mercenaries' is no match for army of shahids.

Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, declared that the US threat to Iran has been removed.

"Iran has won," Nasrallah said Monday in an address to commemorate 'Shaid Day,' or martyr's day.

"Trump is leading the US military which is a mercenary army, so it seems to them that it is the same with everyone. In contrast, the martyrs die for Allah protecting the righteous and the oppressed. They are the ones who brought us into this era of victories and achievements in Syria," he said.

According to Nasrallah, one of Hezbollah's greatest achievements is "overcoming the great dangers to our country in recent years, especially from terrorist attacks." He added: "Hezbollah is at its peak today, and its importance as part of the resistance zone in the region has been proven."

"The US threat of war against Iran has ended, and today Iran is coming out strong," he declared, citing the US abandonment of the Kurdish forces in northern Syria.

"For Trump, oil is of value, but when it comes to people, even if they are companions to whom he has given weapons, he can abandon them."