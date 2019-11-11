Netanyahu: Govt. dependent on Arab parties a danger to Israel

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu addressed the current political situation in Israel at the National Education Conference held in the International Convention Center in Jerusalem Monday.

"They say that a left-wing minority government should be formed even with the support of Arab parties that support terrorism and do not support the state. There is one government that must establish and this is a broad national unity government. And there is another government that should not be formed - a minority government that supports and depends on the Arab parties. A government that depends on the Arab parties is a danger to Israel's security," Netanyahu stated.

According to the prime minister, such a government would not stand up for a limited time. "Don't tell me it will be a three-month transition government. This government would not even operate one day."

Netanyahu criticized the rhetoric at the ceremony in memory of the late Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin. "I am referring to the sacredness of the deposit given to me - the leadership of the state. Over the past decade, we have made Israel a rising global power."

"It is so outrageous, the delusional statement that everything is bad, that Israel is stuck and collapsing. I heard this just yesterday at the memorial for Yitzhak Rabin, which was blatantly exploited for propaganda. In reply to the false claim of the collapse, I presented in the Knesset clear and accurate data that most Israeli citizens say it is good to live in Israel."

Netanyahu's speech as broadcast in schools around the world, including in the US, Brazil, Australia, France, and others.