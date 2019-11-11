Cars spraypainted with swastikas and hate messages near London

Cars and garages were spray painted with red swastikas and messages described as anti-Semitic and racist by local media.

The messages were discovered on Sunday morning in Ferrymead, Canvey Island, in Essex, England, located northeast of London.

Sunday was observed in the United Kingdom as Remembrance Sunday, which is a day to commemorate the contribution of British and Commonwealth military and civilian servicemen and women in the two World Wars and later conflicts. In addition to swastikas, some messages read “Jews Out!” and an expletive.

In the last decade, Orthodox communities from London’s Stamford neighborhood have made their homes in Canvey Island.