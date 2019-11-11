Tags:impeachment, Hunter Biden, Adam Schiff
Schiff responds to GOP wanting Hunter Biden to testify
Gillian and Leland breakdown the impeachment inquiry process as Rep. Adam Schiff responds to Republicans' witness list.
FOX
Adam Schiff
PHOTO: reuters
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaSchiff responds to GOP wanting Hunter Biden to testify
Schiff responds to GOP wanting Hunter Biden to testify
Gillian and Leland breakdown the impeachment inquiry process as Rep. Adam Schiff responds to Republicans' witness list.
Adam Schiff
PHOTO: reuters
Tags:impeachment, Hunter Biden, Adam Schiff
top