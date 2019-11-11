Tags:Adam Schiff
'Schiff needs to explain his contact with the whistleblower'
Texas Congressman Will Hurd, Republican member of the House Intelligence Committee, joins Chris Wallace on 'Fox News Sunday.'
Will Hurd
Reuters
|
MainAll NewsUS & Canada'Schiff needs to explain his contact with the whistleblower'
'Schiff needs to explain his contact with the whistleblower'
Texas Congressman Will Hurd, Republican member of the House Intelligence Committee, joins Chris Wallace on 'Fox News Sunday.'
Will Hurd
Reuters
Tags:Adam Schiff
top