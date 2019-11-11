Liberman: 'Toss a coin' when an argument comes up in Knesset

MK Liberman calls on Likud, Blue and White, to form a government and 'toss a coin' if there's something they can't agree on.

MK Avigdor Liberman, chairman of the Yisrael Beytenu party, called on Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Blue and White Chairman MK Benny Gantz to quickly form a unity government.

"I would like to call on Netanyahu and Gantz to get over all their personal and strange considerations and form a unity government," he said.

"Netanyahu and Gantz, together you have 65 Knesset seats. You don't need anyone. Create a government and if there is an argument - toss a coin."

"If you don't want us in the coalition, I promise you that we'll vote for a unity government, even without being part of it. You'll get eight bonus hands, without paying anything.

"I reiterate: The only thing separating a unity government from a third round of elections is a single decision by Prime MInister Netanyahu to leave his haredi-messianic bloc and a single decision by Benny Gantz to accept the President's compromise."

Sources close to Netanyahu responded: "The one suggesting to toss a coin has forgotten that he's not in a casino in Moldova or Vienna."