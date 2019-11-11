Gantz: 'We're willing to weigh compromises'

Blue and White leader says he's willing to compromise - but only if it fits his party's worldview.

MK Benny Gantz, chairman of the Blue and White party, said Monday that he would be willing to consider compromising in order to avoid a third round of elections.

"Elections are unnecessary, expensive, and contrary to the will of the people," Gantz said. "The only thing they'll do is give us a victory over Spain in the number of elections we have. It's not something to be proud of."

Regarding Yisrael Beytenu Chairman MK Avigdor Liberman's demand that both Blue and White and the Likud compromise, Gantz added: "We have arranged to meet tomorrow and discuss his proposal, because our goal is to advance towards a unity government, like the public wants."

"We will hear Liberman, we will be willing to weigh certain compromises, as long as they are possible from the worldview our party comes from and will serve the State of Israel.

"We are interested in acting for the good of a broad government which will represent the will of the majority."