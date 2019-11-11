Arab rioter shot dead in clashes with IDF at Arafat memorial

Palestinian Authority claims rioter fatally shot during clashes with IDF in southern Judea. One rioter wounded in separate memorial march.

A Palestinian Authority resident was shot and killed on Monday during clashes with Israeli forces in southern Judea Monday afternoon, the Palestinian Authority's health ministry and medics claimed.

Palestinian Authority medical sources identified the man as 22-year-old Omar al-Badawi, who was reportedly hit in the chest with live fire before being taken to Ahali hospital in the nearby city of Hevron, where he was pronounced dead.

The Israeli army did not immediately comment on the incident.

The Palestinian Authority mouthpiece WAFA also claimed that a second rioter was wounded by IDF fire at another memorial event in southern Judea.

Clashes between Arab rioters and Israeli security personnel broke out Monday during memorial marches across Judea and Samaria, as PA residents marked the 15th anniversary of the death of arch-terrorist Yasser Arafat.