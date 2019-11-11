Jerusalem college works with auto brake company to open new lab

The global automotive industry is undergoing a major transition to high-tech. Every year, vehicles contain more sophisticated elements of computing and sensors. The development of products for vehicles based on advanced technologies extends far beyond sophisticated touch screen gadgets or safety features.



In a strategic move to maintain its position in the automotive market that has undergone changes in recent years, Rassini, a leading manufacturer of brakes and springs for most of the world’s largest automotive companies, including GM, Ford, Toyota and FCA, is launching a one-of-a-kind research center in collaboration with the Jerusalem College of Technology (JCT).

Positioned to create a strong foothold in the high-tech world, the center will be located in the heart of JCT’s campus and will be managed by Dr. Shimon Mizrahi, a professor in the college's Electronics Department. In the past, Dr. Mizrahi led advanced research in NVH mitigation.



The laboratory will be a first of its kind in Israel in its field and will provide direction for future development.

Hector Galvan Venegas, CEO of Rassini Brakes Division, states: "Israel is known as an epicenter for research and development that is strongly connected to industry. This research center will help formulate the company's business strategy."