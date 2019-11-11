Israel invests less in healthcare than any other OECD country

According to “Health at a Glance,” which was published on Thursday, health expenditure in Israel is around $2,780 per person per year, while the average OECD country spends $4,000 per person. Spending is only about 7.5% of GDP – also lower than the average for OECD countries, which is 8.8%. This average has basically remained unchanged since 2013, the report said.

The Jerusalem Post reported that only 15 countries spend less than Israel. These include Turkey, Mexico and India. In contrast, the United States spends the equivalent of more than $10,000 for each resident – higher than all other OECD countries and representing an expenditure of about 16% of GDP.



The report’s authors recommend that financial reforms be implemented in OECD countries to enable long-term financial sustainability of the healthcare system. It is expected that Israel will only increase spending in the next decade by about 1.3% to reach 8.8% of GDP by 2030.



Challenges in Israel’s healthcare system and its infrastructure have continuously been reported in recent months, and the OECD report reiterated that the lack of public money invested in the system continues to limit expansion.