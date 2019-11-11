Summer weather in November?

After a promising start to the rainy season, Israel seems to have reverted to summer weather.

Monday will be hot and dry, with temperatures above seasonal average. During the morning hours, harsh eastern winds will blow in the northern and central mountains. There may be dust storms.

Monday night will see harsh eastern winds in the northern and central mountains.

Tuesday will be hot and dry, with temperatures reminiscent of a heat wave. Harsh eastern winds will blow in Israel's northern and central mountainous regions.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy. Temperatures will rise slightly, remaining above seasonal average and typical of a heat wave. During the morning hours, harsh eastern winds will blow in the northern and central mountains.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, and there may be local rainfall. Temperatures will remain above seasonal average.