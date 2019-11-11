UK: Labour shadow minister denies singing anti-Semitic lyric

Member of Labour's shadow cabinet has denied singing "Hey Jews" to The Beatles' song 'Hey Jude'.

A member of Labour's shadow cabinet has denied singing "Hey Jews" to The Beatles' song "Hey Jude" on a coach trip last year.

Shadow international development secretary, Dan Carden, was accused of singing an altered version of the song on a journey back from Cheltenham Festival, BuzzFeed News reported.

Jeremy Corbyn said: "If it's true, it is utterly and totally unacceptable." Mr Carden said he stood by his record as an anti-racist campaigner.

BuzzFeed News journalist Alex Wickham claimed he was sitting behind Mr Carden on a "private bus" in March 2018, along with other Labour MPs and MPs from other parties. He said Mr Carden, who is seeking to be re-elected as MP for Liverpool Walton, "repeatedly sang the chorus of 'Hey Jude', replacing the word 'Jude' with 'Jews'."

Labour leader Mr Corbyn said he was "looking into" the allegation.

A Labour candidate in Aberdeenshire quit on Thursday after the Jewish Chronicle reported that she compared Israel to an abused child who becomes an abusive adult.

And another Labour candidate pulled out of the election race on Friday over the use of an anti-Semitic remark.

On Thursday, the Labour leader told the BBC "anti-Semitism is a poison and an evil" and insisted his party had confronted anti-Semitism and taken action.