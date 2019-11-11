'Disqualifying someone just because they're haredi is wrong'

Min. Gila Gamliel says Bennett's appointment as DM may have been a 'solution,' refusing to sit with MKs since they're haredi 'unacceptable.'

Social Equality Minister Gila Gamliel (Likud) on Tuesday criticized the Yisrael Beytenu party for refusing to sit with the haredi parties due to the sector they represent.

"Yisrael Beytenu needs to be part of the government - either a narrow right-wing government or a broad national government," she said. "Ruling people out just because they're haredim - that's an unacceptable thing to do."

Regarding MK Naftali Bennett's (New Right) appointment as Defense Minister, Gamliel said: "In the current political situation, with [Blue and White Chairman MK Benny] Gantz trying to form a narrow government, it could be that the New Right would switch sides. In politics, an appointment can sometimes be a solution."

Though the right-wing and religious parties formed a 55-MK bloc, New Right leaders Bennett and MK Ayelet Shaked did not sign the document binding the parties, since they did not believe the document to be necessary in order to ensure loyalty to the bloc.