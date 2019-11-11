Woody Allen and Amazon agree to settle lawsuit

Woody Allen has ended his lawsuit against Amazon for killing a $68 million movie deal.

Allen and Amazon notified the federal court in Manhattan late on Friday night that the lawsuit would be voluntarily dismissed. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed, Deadline Hollywood reported.

Amazon backed out of the four-movie deal and refused to release the Jewish Oscar-winning director’s film “A Rainy Day in New York,” in a move connected to Allen’s comments on the #MeToo movement, after allegations resurfaced of a 1992 claim by Allen’s daughter Dylan Farrow of sexual abuse, claims that he has denied.

Allen filed the lawsuit in February.

“Rainy Day” was released to international audiences in late September, including Europe, Latin America and Asia, and has cleared nearly $11 million at the box office, the Hollywood Reporter reported.

Actress Rebecca Hall announced she would donate her salary on the film to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund and Timothée Chalamet is donating his earnings to RAINN, Time’s Up and the LGBT Center in New York.