Sanders to Bloomberg: You ain't gonna buy this election

Vermont Senator sends message to former New York Mayor who is seeking the Democratic presidential nomination.

At an Iowa rally on Saturday night, Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders directed a message towards former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, after Bloomberg filed for the 2020 Democratic primary in Alabama.

"Our campaign is going to end the grotesque level of income and wealth inequality which exists in America today. So tonight we say to Michael Bloomberg and other billionaires: Sorry, you ain't going to buy this election," Sanders said.

Sanders, who was joined on stage by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) who recently endorsed him, also criticized Bloomberg's plan, if he runs, to bypass early voting states like Iowa and New Hampshire in favor of focusing on states with high numbers of delegates like Texas and California.

The Vermont Senator later told NBC, "I think the American people are sick and tired of billionaires continuing to have so much influence over the economic life in this country and the political life in this country."

Bloomberg previously announced in March that he would not run for president in 2020, due to what he cited as the “difficulty of winning the Democratic nomination in such a crowded field.”

That decision was shaped in part by former Vice President Joe Biden’s strong popularity with Democratic primary voters, but Bloomberg apparently had a change of heart and Biden’s position in the race is evidently no longer imposing enough to keep Bloomberg at bay.

US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, on Friday downplayed Bloomberg’s presidential bid.

“Little Michael will fail,” he told reporters outside the White House. “There’s nobody I’d rather run against than Little Michael. I‘ve known Michael Bloomberg for a long time. He said a lot of great things about Trump. But I know Michael. He became just a nothing. He’s not going to do well, but I think he’s going to hurt [Joe] Biden, actually.”