'I won't be able to sleep at night'

MK Yair Golan (Democratic Union), formerly the Deputy IDF Chief of Staff, spoke on Sunday with Ben Caspit and Yinon Magal on Radio 103FM about the appointment of Naftali Bennett as Defense Minister.

Will you, who were in the military system until recently, be able to sleep at night now that Naftali Bennett has taken up the post of Defense Minister?

"I will not sleep at night because Bennett's way is not my way. I do not identify with it and think it is dangerous. So I do not support this appointment."

There is a difference between a person's worldview and agenda and the ability to oversee the system. Bennett has a respectable resume of being a good Economy Minister and a good Education Minister.

"I did not say the nomination is illegitimate. This is the Israeli method and I accept it. I am permitted, and it is my duty, not to identify with the ideology he represents and the direction in which he is going. This government often deals with issues related to Iran and does not deal properly with the Palestinian arena. It brings us to a crisis that can be avoided and those who pay the price for it are the citizens of Israel."

Bennett is one who strives for contact. He is the one who insisted on eradicating the terror tunnels. You too were an officer who strived for contact and victory. Can a Defense Minister take the establishment to places it does not want to go? Liberman also failed to eliminate Haniyeh within 48 hours.

"I do not intend to dismiss Bennett as a human being, but I do not know how to grade anyone. Ideologically, I think he is a dangerous person for Israel's security. It is true that the defense establishment is large and strong, but that may not be enough in certain situations."

You were a Deputy Chief of Staff and you say Bennett is dangerous to Israel's security. Explain why.

"In general, those who need to show more aggression and combat are the professional military echelons and those who need to restrain them are the political echelons. This is how a normal and healthy state should be run, when the professional echelon strives for contact and the political echelon knows how to curb it. The fact that the tables have turned in the State of Israel is not healthy, neither for the military nor for the political echelon."

So the military echelon has also reversed course?

"There are also flaws within the professional echelon on this issue, but I think it is the political echelon's responsibility to restore the system to its normal and proper state."

When you were Eizenkot’s deputy, did you feel that the military echelon is restraining itself?

"No. I felt that the professional echelon is the one who acts as a responsible adult and that certain voices arose from the political echelon, you tell yourself that they have a broader responsibility than to respond to one provocation or another. All Israeli citizens want to see a political echelon that considers matters in depth, and want to see a military echelon that presents the clearest and most professional security position."

Bennett has already said there is no need for an attack in Gaza right now. Maybe he is conforming and you don’t have to be concerned?

"My job is to be concerned. I have no problem complimenting my political opponents, too, if they behave correctly. I wish for Bennett to choose correctly and lead the defense establishment wisely."