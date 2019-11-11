Watch: Gantz dances at wedding in Bnei Brak

A handful of haredim heckled Blue and White chairman who attended wedding of son of UTJ MK Yaakov Asher.

Blue and White chairman MK Benny Gantz on Sunday evening attended the wedding of the son of MK Yaakov Asher (United Torah Judaism) in Bnei Brak.

Inside the wedding hall, Gantz was honored as he danced with MK Asher and hundreds of yeshiva students. The orchestra performed songs in his honor and in recognition of his participation in the event.

As he exited the hall, dozens of yeshiva students gathered around Gantz's car and shouted at him, "Benny, go away, go to Ahmed Tibi. Go to Ayman Odeh, go to the Arabs. Only Bibi."