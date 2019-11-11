Rabin's murder: The open questions

Man who has seen documents that not everyone else has seen regarding the Rabin assassination speaks about the facts & unanswered questions.

Tamar Yonah speaks with Mordechai Sones, who was a Research Assistant to Yigal Amir’s lawyer, Dr. Yonatan Goldberg, in 1996 and 1997.

In the course of that work, he says that he had access to all the medical, ballistic, and police documents that pertained to the case and has, like Dr. Mordechai Kedar, concluded that the official version of the Rabin assassination is inaccurate and incomplete.

Hear this revealing interview that will make you wiser when it comes to understanding why more than 30% of Israelis don’t buy the official version of the Rabin assassination.