Swastikas spray-painted on cars and garages in Britain

Car, van and garage door daubed with Nazi symbolism and the words “Jews out” in Essex.

Vandals spray-painted swastikas and anti-Semitic graffiti on cars and garages in Britain on Sunday.

A car, van and garage door were found daubed with Nazi symbolism and the words “Jews out” in Canvey Island, Essex, according to the Daily Mail.

The anti-Semitic attack, which took place near the Castle Point Golf Course shocked residents in the area.

Canvey is a town known for its proud Jewish links, with a large orthodox community making their home there in the past few years.

The imagery is believed to have been painted late last night or in the early hours of the morning, the Daily Mail said.

Essex Police are investigating but they have not yet made any arrests.

An Essex Police spokesman said, “We are investigating after several reports of criminal damage to cars in Ferrymead, Canvey Island overnight.”

“We were called this morning, Sunday 10 November, to reports that vehicles had been sprayed with racist and anti-Semitic graffiti,” added the spokesman.

Stephen Silverman, Director of Investigations and Enforcement at Campaign Against Antisemitism, said, “The perpetrators of this act of vandalism and intimidation must feel the full force of the law. Anybody with information should immediately step forward to assist the police.”

A report released in August by Britain’s Jewish community found that a record number of nearly 900 anti-Semitic incidents had been recorded in the United Kingdom for the first six months of 2019.

A government report released last month found that the number of religion-based hate crimes against Jews in England and Wales nearly doubled in 2018.

Last month, four headstones at a disused Jewish cemetery east of London were destroyed in what police are investigating as a possible anti-Semitic attack.