Amid clashes with locals, police arrest Yitzhar resident

Neriah Zarog, who was banned by the police from his Yitzhar home, chained himself to the floor. Police used power saw to release him.

Police succeeded in cutting Neria Zarog loose from a "large metal object" he had chained himself to in a house in Yitzhar with a power saw.

A video from the scene shows Zarog standing with his hands tied behind his back. Sparks are seen flying in the air as police seem to be trying to remove his leg from some type of barricade with a power saw.

Outside the house, several hundred locals clashed with the police. According to residents' reports, about 15 settlers were injured.

The police, on the other hand, claimed that the officers were attacked by young men "who went wild and resorted to severe violence, including throwing stones, throwing paint bottles and objects." Three police officers were lightly injured.

In September, Zarog, a resident of Yitzhar, received an executive order signed by the commanding officer of the Nadav Padan Central Command, banning him from northern Samaria, including his home for a period of three months.

However, Zarog ignored the order and remained in the area.