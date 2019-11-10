Teen arrested in connection with attacks on Jews in Brooklyn

16-year-old suspect arrested after turning himself in, following string of attacks on Orthodox Jews in Brooklyn.

A teenager was arrested in connection with a series of attacks on Jewish men in the Borough Park neighborhood of Brooklyn.

The teen, said to be 16 and not named because he is a juvenile, turned himself in to police on Friday and was arrested, PIX11 reported.

It is not known which of the at least three incidents he was involved in.

The teen was charged with two counts of aggravated harassment, according to the report.

The incidents on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 were being investigated by the New York Police Department’s Hate Crimes unit, which tweeted about the arrest.

Surveillance cameras captured each incident, in which several men jump out of the car and chase Hasidic men and boys. In one incident, the passengers punched a Hasidic man after their vehicle pinned him against a parked car. Victims also were punched in two other incidents.

On Saturday night, unidentified youths threw eggs at several Jewish buildings and at some identifiably Jewish people walking near them.

The targets included a synagogue, a girl’s school, a bus and residences, the news website Boropark24 reported.