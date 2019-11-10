Ilhan Omar accused of anti-Semitism over Bloomberg tweet

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar insinuates that businessman Leon Cooperman is only backing Bloomberg because they are both Jewish.

Sara Rubenstein,

Ilhan Omar
Ilhan Omar
Reuters

New accusations of anti-Semitism were directed at U.S. Dem. Rep. Ilhan Omar (Minn.) following her tweet responding to a report that businessman Leon Cooperman is backing former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg in his presidential run.

"I wonder why?" Omar wrote on Saturday afternoon, emphasizing her question with a “thinking” emoji.

It wasn't long before she received responses to her question.

“I suppose you think it’s all about the Benjamins,” Michael Dickson, executive director of Stand with Us, a group that fights anti-Semitism, wrote, a Fox News article reported. “We get your insinuation. True to form.”

Political analyst Arsen Ostrovsky responded by reposting Omar's earlier controversial tweet: "It's all about the Benjamins baby." He wrote above it: "Oh gee, please do enlighten us again, because you were in such 'fine form' before..."

Earlier this year, Omar responded to a threat by Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy (CA) to take action against her due to her past statements on Israel by tweeting: “It’s all about the Benjamins baby," a reference to a $100 bill bearing the image of Benjamin Franklin.

Omar was implying that McCarthy was attacking her on behalf of the pro-Israel lobby, an implication she confirmed later by tweeting that the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) is paying American politicians to be pro-Israel. Omar's comment was widely denounced.

In 2012, Omar wrote on Twitter that Israel had "hypnotized" the world.

Tags:Anti-Semitism, Michael Bloomberg, Ilhan Omar



top