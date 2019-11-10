Man killed in car accident in southern Israel

45-year-old man killed, 2 injured in accident between 2 vehicles on Route 90 between Paran and Menucha Junction.

התאונה בבקעה

A 45-year-old man was killed at noon Sunday in a serious car accident between two vehicles on the Arava Road (90) between the Menucha Junction and Paran.

An MDA team performed CPR on the casualty but was eventually forced to determine his death at the scene.

MDA medics also provided treated an 82-year-old man whose condition is defined as serious, and a 73-year-old woman in a moderate to serious condition.

The two, who suffer from stomach and limb injuries, were evacuated with the aid of an MDA helicopter to Soroka Hospital in Beer Sheva.

MDA emergency medic Gadi Gohar said: "When we arrived, we saw 2 crushed vehicles, one of which was in a ditch on the side of the road. Civilians who were at the scene performed CPR on one of the casualties. We continued his medical care, but his injury was severe and we later had to determine his death. "

"In the other vehicle sat a man and a woman with bruises all over. We gave them medical treatment and evacuated them with a MDA helicopter to the hospital," Gohar added.