Israeli tech companies raised $2.24 billion in 142 deals in the third quarter of 2019, marking both the highest amount raised and the largest number of deals made in any quarter since 2013. The amount of funding raised represented an increase of 37 percent over the same quarter last year, according to the IVC Research Center as reported by The Times of Israel.

There were 13 deals of over $50 million, which together accounted for 57% of the total capital raised. The six largest deals, each over $100 million, totaled $841 million, and were led by $200 million for the cybersecurity firm Cybereason.

The software sector led the field with $1.4 billion raised in 52 deals, followed by life sciences with $350 million and clean tech with $85 million.

The IVC Research Center survey looked at capital raised by Israeli tech companies from both Israeli and foreign venture capital funds, as well as investment companies, corporate investors, incubators and angel investors. The researchers queried 482 investors, including 58 Israeli venture capital funds.