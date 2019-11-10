Zohar: 3rd election less likely now

Likud MK Miki Zohar says Avigdor Liberman's ultimatum to Likud and Blue and White pushes off possibility of new elections.

MK Miki Zohar (Likud) stated Sunday morning that Ysrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman's pledge to support whichever candidate for prime minister agrees to President Rivlin's unity government outline has made the possibility of a third round of elections more distant.

"The prospect of a third election may have gotten farther away yesterday," Zohar said in an interview with the haredi Kol Beramah radio station.

In his remarks he described the emerging possibilities. "Either we sit in the opposition in a minority government and fight with all our power to bring it down, or we sit in a narrow government with Liberman," he said.

He said he expressed support for New Right leader Naftali Bennett's joining the government as defense minister. "The prime minister made the right decision on Bennett's appointment, first of all to strengthen the bloc."

On Bennett, MK Zohar said, "He has good positions that can keep Israel safe. Even if the decision was due to political considerations, we have gained a great Minister of Defense."